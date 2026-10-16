Bay Area Tesla robotaxi traps Zara Stone in 'fart mode'
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In a very 2026 moment, a Tesla robotaxi in the Bay Area trapped passenger Zara Stone in "fart mode" during her ride, meaning the car kept playing fake fart sounds and wouldn't turn them off.
Even the human safety driver, required because the robotaxis are not licensed in California yet, was stumped and couldn't fix it, as shown in an Instagram video.
Elon Musk admits Tesla has kinks
"Fart mode" is meant to be a silly feature, but this glitch shows how unpredictable autonomous cars can get.
Tesla's camera-based system has already had trouble spotting things like pets at night, raising concerns about reliability.
Elon Musk admits there are still kinks to work out.