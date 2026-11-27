Bentley to bring 1st electric Torcal to India H2 2027
Bentley is bringing its first electric car, the Torcal, to India in the second half of 2027.
This EV will be shipped straight from the UK (no local production for now).
Chairman and CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser says this move helps Bentley keep the engineering and craftsmanship involved in its vehicles while adapting to what Indian buyers want.
Production mid 2027, India deliveries later
Production on the Torcal kicks off mid-2027, with first deliveries heading to the UK Europe, and the US before India gets its turn.
Even with a new trade deal set to lower import duties over five years, Bentley is sticking with imports since Indian customers prefer British-made cars.
The brand is not rushing into an all-electric lineup just yet (that is pushed back until after 2035), but it does plan to offer more customization options for buyers in India.