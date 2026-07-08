BMW India posts best ever H1 sales as EVs surge Auto Jul 08, 2026

BMW India just had its best-ever start to a year, selling 9,075 cars from January to June, a solid 17% jump over last year.

The real game-changer? Electric vehicles, which made up more than a quarter of all sales and saw a massive 78% growth.

President and CEO Hardeep Singh Brar said, "Our decisive hold on electric mobility has solidified BMW Group India as the number one choice in luxury EV segment...we are confident of driving the momentum...for the rest of the year."