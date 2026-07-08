BMW India posts best ever H1 sales as EVs surge
BMW India just had its best-ever start to a year, selling 9,075 cars from January to June, a solid 17% jump over last year.
The real game-changer? Electric vehicles, which made up more than a quarter of all sales and saw a massive 78% growth.
President and CEO Hardeep Singh Brar said, "Our decisive hold on electric mobility has solidified BMW Group India as the number one choice in luxury EV segment...we are confident of driving the momentum...for the rest of the year."
BMW LWB models dominate, Mini surges
Long-wheelbase (LWB) models were especially popular with buyers who like their luxury rides roomy: these made up more than half of BMW's sales.
The Mini brand also took off, with Countryman and Cooper models helping boost Mini's numbers by more than 70%.
Together, BMW and Mini SUVs sold nearly 6,000 units, a big 35% rise, while special editions like the Mini Cooper S Victory Edition sold out fast.