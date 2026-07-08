BMW India posts record half year sales as EVs surge

BMW dominates India's luxury EV market

EVs now power 26% of BMW's sales in India, helping the brand grab a huge 69% share of the country's luxury EV market.

Long-wheelbase models also got a boost (up 24%), making up more than half of total sales.

Sports Activity Vehicles weren't left behind either: they grew by 35%, accounting for nearly two-thirds of all BMWs sold.

The MINI lineup joined in with a big leap too, thanks to new launches and special editions.