BMW India posts record half year sales as EVs surge
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BMW India just had its best start to the year ever, selling 9,075 cars from January to June, a solid 17% jump over last year.
The real stars? Electric vehicles, which saw sales soar by 78% and made up over a quarter of all BMWs sold.
BMW dominates India's luxury EV market
EVs now power 26% of BMW's sales in India, helping the brand grab a huge 69% share of the country's luxury EV market.
Long-wheelbase models also got a boost (up 24%), making up more than half of total sales.
Sports Activity Vehicles weren't left behind either: they grew by 35%, accounting for nearly two-thirds of all BMWs sold.
The MINI lineup joined in with a big leap too, thanks to new launches and special editions.