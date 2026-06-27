BMW M executives say they want a modern M1 revival

BMW XM underperformance complicated M1 comeback

BMW almost launched an M1 successor with the Vision M Next Concept, shown in 2019 (a plug-in hybrid that was nearly production-ready), but dropped it to focus on the XM SUV instead.

The XM did not sell as well as hoped, leading to some quick changes and price cuts this year.

All these shifts have made an official M1 comeback tricky, even though top executives are still rooting for it.