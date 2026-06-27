BMW M executives say they want a modern M1 revival
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BMW is thinking about bringing back the iconic M1 supercar, nearly 50 years after its original debut.
BMW M CEO Frank van Meel said he is a big fan of the original and would love to see a modern version hit the streets.
Oliver Heilmer, who leads BMW M Design, also pointed out how much the M1 means to the brand.
BMW XM underperformance complicated M1 comeback
BMW almost launched an M1 successor with the Vision M Next Concept, shown in 2019 (a plug-in hybrid that was nearly production-ready), but dropped it to focus on the XM SUV instead.
The XM did not sell as well as hoped, leading to some quick changes and price cuts this year.
All these shifts have made an official M1 comeback tricky, even though top executives are still rooting for it.