BMW's R20 concept is a modern take on classic motorcycles

By Mudit Dube 11:09 am May 25, 202411:09 am

What's the story BMW Motorrad has unveiled its new concept motorcycle, the R20, set to be showcased at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este. The R20 concept stands out due to its unique craftsmanship and inclusion of a Big Boxer engine. Despite resemblances to a cafe racer or bobber, BMW Motorrad has classified it as a roadster. The company has yet to confirm if there will be a production version of this concept motorcycle.

R20 concept roadster: A blend of retro and modern design

The R20 concept motorcycle features a newly designed fuel tank finished in a 1970s-inspired "hotter than pink" color. Other components such as the cylinder head covers, belt cover, and air intake funnels are crafted from polished and anodized aluminium. The paralever strut, footrest system, and ISR brake calipers are finished in gunmetal. This concept roadster is designed as a single-seater motorcycle with the rear LED tail lamp innovatively integrated into the seat itself.

R20 concept: A showcase of innovative engineering

The heart of the R20 concept is its air-oil-cooled Big Boxer engine with an impressive displacement of 2,000cc. For this concept bike, new cylinder head covers, a new belt cover and a new oil cooler were developed to partially hide the oil pipes. Twin megaphone exhaust pipes complete the design. The chassis has been completely redeveloped and now features a black double-loop main frame made from chrome-molybdenum steel tubes.

R20 concept: A fusion of traditional and modern elements

The R20 concept blends traditional design with modern elements. Its swingarm is made from chrome-molybdenum steel while the paralever strut is crafted from aluminium. The exposed driveshaft, borrowed from the R18 model, has been shortened for integration into this roadster architecture. Fully adjustable Ohlins Blackline components serve as suspension elements at both front and rear ends. The bike's basic geometry includes a steering head angle of 62.5-degree and a wheelbase of 1,550mm.