BMW plans city driving assistance, seeks early 2027 regulatory approval
BMW is planning to roll out a smarter driver-assistance system that can handle city driving (think turns, roundabouts, and tricky right-of-way calls), mostly on its own.
BMW is aiming for regulatory approval in early 2027, starting in Germany and then expanding across Europe.
While the system helps a lot, drivers still need to stay alert behind the wheel.
Symbiotic Drive works with BMW Maps
Called Symbiotic Drive, this upgrade lets your BMW steer, brake, and accelerate by itself if you're using BMW Maps for navigation.
It uses an in-car camera to make sure you're paying attention.
The hardware is already built into models like the iX3 and iX4; once approved, these features will arrive through over-the-air software updates.
With this move, BMW is clearly stepping up its game against rivals like Tesla.