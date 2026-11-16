BMW recalls 720,796 US cars for water pump connector fire-risk
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BMW is recalling 720,796 cars in the US because a water pump connector might short-circuit and cause fires, even when the car is off.
The NHTSA says owners should park outside, just to be safe.
Models from 2012 to 2018 are affected, including popular ones like the 3 Series, 5 Series, X1, X3, X4, and X5.
Check VIN on NHTSA.gov Dec 25
BMW is working on a permanent fix but will notify owners first if their car is involved.
Starting December 25, you can check your VIN on NHTSA.gov for updates.
Until then, if you are worried or have questions, BMW customer service is ready to help.