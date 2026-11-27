BMW Motorrad's most track-focused superbike now available in India
What's the story
BMW Motorrad has launched its most track-focused production superbike, the M 1000 RR, in India. The motorcycle comes with a price tag of ₹59.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model promises improved aerodynamic performance, increased engine output, and enhanced electronic control systems to help riders get more out of their machines on the racetrack.
Engine enhancements
The motorcycle packs a powerful 215hp engine
The M 1000 RR packs a 999cc, inline four-cylinder engine that now produces an impressive 215hp at 14,500rpm. This is a bump of 6hp over its predecessor.
The peak torque output stands at a healthy 113Nm at 11,100rpm.
BMW has also revised the cylinder head, port design, combustion chamber, and titanium valves with updated geometry for better performance.
Design changes
It features a shorter-throw throttle for better acceleration
The M 1000 RR features a shorter-throw throttle with a rotation angle of 58 degrees.
This means less wrist movement is needed to reach full throttle, making acceleration management easier on track.
The front fairing has also been redesigned with new M Winglets 3.0 made from carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP).
These winglets generate significantly more downforce for improved stability at high speeds.
Tech upgrades
Slide control separates traction management
The frame of the M 1000 RR has been revised with a new engine mount on the left side and changes to flex characteristics around the steering head.
The motorcycle also comes with Slide Control, which works using inputs from a steering-angle sensor.
This system separates traction management into Slip Control and Slide Control for controlled power slides while accelerating.
Additional features
Brake Slide Assist helps manage slides under braking
The same sensor technology that powers Slide Control also enables Brake Slide Assist through the BMW Race ABS Pro system.
This feature helps riders manage slides under braking.
The India-spec M 1000 RR comes with the M Competition Package as standard, which includes M Carbon wheels, additional carbon-fiber components, a lighter M footrest system that saves 220g, and more.