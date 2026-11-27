The M 1000 RR packs a 999cc, inline four-cylinder engine that now produces an impressive 215hp at 14,500rpm. This is a bump of 6hp over its predecessor.

The peak torque output stands at a healthy 113Nm at 11,100rpm.

BMW﻿ has also revised the cylinder head, port design, combustion chamber, and titanium valves with updated geometry for better performance.