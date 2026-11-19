BMW starts iX5 production in South Carolina amid $1.7B push
BMW just started building its first fully electric SUV, the iX5, at its South Carolina plant.
This launch is a big part of BMW's $1.7 billion push to grow its EV lineup in the US.
Right now, about 70 iX5s roll out each day, and you can expect to see them at dealerships by early 2027.
Woodruff facility assembling iX5 batteries
The iX5's batteries are being assembled at BMW's new Woodruff facility nearby.
At first, they'll use battery cells from China, but later in the decade they'll switch to American-made cells from Arizona.
BMW says this shift will help boost US production and rely less on overseas suppliers, plus Woodruff will power five more new electric models launching in 2027.