You can buy Alpina cars in India from 2027
What's the story
BMW is planning to introduce its luxury Alpina brand in India in 2027, Reuters reported. The move comes as part of the German automaker's strategy to expand its footprint in India's premium automotive market. The company plans to launch Alpina as a standalone brand across 10 Indian cities and has already started hiring for a network strategy role.
Market expansion
BMW's strong performance in India
The launch of Alpina comes as BMW looks to tap into the ultra-luxury segment, which is above its current model range and below Rolls-Royce.
This move will further expand BMW's portfolio in India amid growing demand for high-end vehicles and customized models.
The company sold 9,075 cars in India in H1 2026, a 17% year-on-year growth.
Tariff reduction
Trade deal to reduce import tariffs on luxury cars
The plan to launch Alpina comes as India and the European Union are close to ratifying a trade deal that will significantly reduce the current import tariff of 100% on luxury cars.
Under the deal, tariffs on certain number of cars priced over €15,000 will be reduced from the current 100% to 30-35%.
This move is expected to widen India's small luxury car market and encourage more such launches.