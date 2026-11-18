BMW to launch Alpina in 10 Indian cities by 2027
BMW is bringing its ultra-luxury Alpina brand to India by 2027, hoping to win over high-end car lovers and go head-to-head with Mercedes-Benz.
The plan is to launch Alpina as a separate brand in 10 Indian cities, with BMW already scouting for the right dealerships to make this happen.
BMW sales jump 17% in India
BMW's Indian sales jumped 17% in early 2026, nearly catching up with Mercedes.
Demand for luxury and custom cars (think Mercedes-Maybachs) is on the rise.
Plus, a new trade deal between India and the European Union might soon slash import taxes on luxury cars, making brands like Alpina even more tempting for buyers here.