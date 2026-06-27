BMW to launch next-gen X5 LWB in India late 2027
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BMW is bringing the next-gen X5 SUV to India, but only in a long wheelbase (LWB) version: think extra legroom and comfort, perfect for those who love a spacious ride.
The model will be based on the China-spec LWB and is set to arrive by late 2027.
Neue Klasse X5 offers multiple powertrains
The new X5 gets a fresh Neue Klasse design, plus options for gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and an all-electric iX5 with BMW's biggest EV battery yet.
With India's growing demand for roomy luxury cars (especially among those who prefer being driven), BMW is doubling down.
More LWB models like the i5 LWB and iX3 LWB are also on the way.