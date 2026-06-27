BMW to launch next-gen X5 LWB in India late 2027

Neue Klasse X5 offers multiple powertrains

The new X5 gets a fresh Neue Klasse design, plus options for gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and an all-electric iX5 with BMW's biggest EV battery yet.

With India's growing demand for roomy luxury cars (especially among those who prefer being driven), BMW is doubling down.

More LWB models like the i5 LWB and iX3 LWB are also on the way.