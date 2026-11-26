BMW is widely expected to unveil its first-ever electric M3, internally called the ZA0, at CES 2027 in Las Vegas in January 2027.

This marks a big move as BMW says goodbye to the gas-powered G80 M3, which wraps up production next year.

After the big reveal, the ZA0 will start rolling off the Munich assembly line later in 2027, signaling BMW's push toward an all-electric future.