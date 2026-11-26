BMW to unveil 1st electric M3 ZA0 at CES 2027
BMW is widely expected to unveil its first-ever electric M3, internally called the ZA0, at CES 2027 in Las Vegas in January 2027.
This marks a big move as BMW says goodbye to the gas-powered G80 M3, which wraps up production next year.
After the big reveal, the ZA0 will start rolling off the Munich assembly line later in 2027, signaling BMW's push toward an all-electric future.
BMW ZA0 838hp, 4 motors
The electric M3 comes with four motors, delivering BMW's preliminary numbers point to a combined 838hp and can rocket from 0 to 100km/h in under three seconds.
You'll get up to 650km of range (WLTP), or MotorTrend's estimate under the stricter EPA cycle lands closer to 483km, and thanks to super-fast charging (420 kW DC), you can add around 349km under ideal conditions in just 10 minutes.
To keep that classic "M" driving vibe alive, BMW has added simulated gear shifts and six driving modes, so you still get the thrill even without a gas engine.