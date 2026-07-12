BMW unveils 2027 X5 with 5 powertrains including electric iX5 Auto Jul 12, 2026

BMW just revealed the new 2027 X5, and for the first time, you can pick from five different powertrains: gasoline, hybrid, diesel, hydrogen, or go fully electric with the iX5.

The all-electric iX5 packs a punch with 570hp and can go up to 700km on a single charge thanks to its big 144-kWh battery.