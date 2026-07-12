BMW unveils 2027 X5 with 5 powertrains including electric iX5
BMW just revealed the new 2027 X5, and for the first time, you can pick from five different powertrains: gasoline, hybrid, diesel, hydrogen, or go fully electric with the iX5.
The all-electric iX5 packs a punch with 570hp and can go up to 700km on a single charge thanks to its big 144-kWh battery.
BMW gasoline X5 starts at $71,250
The plug-in hybrid pairs a six-cylinder engine with an electric motor for a combined 483hp and offers up to 71km of electric-only driving.
There's also a hydrogen fuel cell version if you want something unique but still sporty.
Design-wise, the new X5 gets more rear legroom, touch-capacitive door handles, and BMW's signature panoramic iDrive display inside.
Production starts August 2026 in Spartanburg, with prices kicking off at $71,250 for gasoline models.