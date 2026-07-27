BMW unveils long wheelbase X5 and electric iX5 for China
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BMW just dropped long-wheelbase versions of its X5 and all-electric iX5, made especially for China.
With a 130mm longer wheelbase, these SUVs offer way more rear-seat legroom, perfect for anyone who values extra comfort in the back.
BMW X5 gasoline, iX5 1,000+ km
The design sticks to BMW's classic style but adds fresh wheels and some local touches.
Inside, you get a roomier cabin, a sleek curved digital display, and upgraded tech.
The X5 LWB runs on gasoline engines, while the iX5 packs BMW's latest eDrive with over 1,000km range.
Both models are built in China and focus on luxury for those who like to be driven rather than drive themselves.