BMW unveils Nurburgring centenary M collection launching this September
BMW is dropping a special collection to mark the Nurburgring's 100th anniversary in 2027; the collection launches in September 2026.
The lineup features six BMW M cars and three BMW Motorrad M motorcycles, all decked out in a striking "Nurburgring Green," with unique graphics and badges that nod to the track's iconic history.
BMW motorcycles limited to 100 each
The cars (think M2, M3, M4, and M5) get racing stripes, green wheel accents, selected models get Alcantara-finished M steering wheels with a 12 o'clock marker, and BMW M Ignite, a pre-chamber ignition system used on the inline six-cylinder engines of the M2, M3 and M4 since July and August 2026.
The bikes (BMW M 1000 RR, M 1000 R, and M 1000 XR) are even more exclusive: only 100 of each will be made. They come with carbon wheels featuring green accents, anniversary details like "one of 100" markings, and the M Track Package, making them true collector's items for fans of speed and style.