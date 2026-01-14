BMW's 1st electric M3 is dropping in 2027

Tech upgrades with a nod to tradition

Each wheel gets its own motor and gearbox, all powered by a special high-capacity battery (over 100 kWh) that's built right into the car's structure for added strength.

While BMW hasn't shared exact horsepower yet, estimates suggest it could surpass 700hp based on current performance benchmarks.

To keep things feeling familiar, the car will simulate gear shifts and engine sounds—so you still get some of that classic driving vibe, just electrified.