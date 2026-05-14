BMW's Markus Flasch shares R20 cafe racer with 2.0L hint
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BMW Motorrad just dropped a sneak peek of its R20 cafe racer, and it's not your typical retro bike.
Shared by BMW Motorrad boss Markus Flasch on Instagram, the R20 stands out with a chunky, muscular look and may use a massive 2.0-liter Big Boxer engine.
Polished prototypes with sportier riding position
These prototypes come decked out with polished paint, integrated lighting, and full exhaust systems.
The riding position is sportier and tighter than the laid-back R18, hinting at BMW's push for more visual drama and raw performance.
With the R20, BMW seems ready to shake up the cafe racer scene for anyone craving bigger engines and bolder designs.