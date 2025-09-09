BMW's Neue Klasse tech comes to gas cars too
BMW just revealed its new Neue Klasse platform at the 2025 Munich Mobility Show, starting with the iX3.
The coolest part? Features like the Panoramic Vision display and 'Heart of Joy' computing system aren't just for electric cars—they're coming to gas and hybrid BMWs too.
So, no matter what you drive, you'll get the latest tech.
By 2027, BMW will update 40 models with this tech
BMW isn't holding back—by 2027, they'll launch or update 40 models with elements of the new user experience from Neue Klasse.
Unlike rivals that tend to silo their EV tech, BMW is rolling out digital interfaces and advanced driver aids across their whole lineup.
As board member Jochen Goller put it, "Neue Klasse is the spearhead, but the technology will be part of the entire BMW family."
Basically, everyone gets a piece of the future.