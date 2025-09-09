BMW's Neue Klasse tech comes to gas cars too

By 2027, BMW will update 40 models with this tech

BMW isn't holding back—by 2027, they'll launch or update 40 models with elements of the new user experience from Neue Klasse.

Unlike rivals that tend to silo their EV tech, BMW is rolling out digital interfaces and advanced driver aids across their whole lineup.

As board member Jochen Goller put it, "Neue Klasse is the spearhead, but the technology will be part of the entire BMW family."

Basically, everyone gets a piece of the future.