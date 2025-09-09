Jeep SUVs get price cuts of up to ₹4.8 lakh
Jeep India is making its SUVs a lot more affordable, thanks to big price drops kicking in from September 22, 2025.
This comes right after the new GST reforms, and Jeep is passing the full benefit to buyers—so you can now save anywhere from ₹1.26 lakh to nearly ₹4.8 lakh on models like the Compass, Meridian, Wrangler, and Grand Cherokee.
Wrangler's price drop is the highest
With GST for luxury cars and large SUVs now set at 40%, prices have dropped across the board: up to ₹2.16 lakh off on the Compass, ₹2.47 lakh on Meridian, a massive ₹4.84 lakh off on Wrangler, and ₹4.5 lakh less for Grand Cherokee.
Kumar Priyesh, Business Head and Director - Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, says it's all about making Jeeps more accessible for Indian buyers—definitely good news if you've been eyeing an upgrade!