Jeep SUVs get price cuts of up to ₹4.8 lakh

Wrangler's price drop is the highest

With GST for luxury cars and large SUVs now set at 40%, prices have dropped across the board: up to ₹2.16 lakh off on the Compass, ₹2.47 lakh on Meridian, a massive ₹4.84 lakh off on Wrangler, and ₹4.5 lakh less for Grand Cherokee.

Kumar Priyesh, Business Head and Director - Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, says it's all about making Jeeps more accessible for Indian buyers—definitely good news if you've been eyeing an upgrade!