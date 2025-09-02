BMW's Vision CE electric scooter concept ditches helmet for seatbelt
BMW Motorrad just unveiled its Vision CE electric scooter concept ahead of the Munich Motor Show this week.
Its standout feature? A futuristic roll cage with a seatbelt, backrest, and headrest—so you can skip the helmet and still feel safe and comfy on city rides.
The Vision CE also features a big digital display
The Vision CE packs a slim headlamp, extra lights on the roll cage, a small windshield, and protective metal mesh above the headrest.
There's a big digital display for your ride info, footrests that stand out, a covered charging port, plus a self-balancing system so it stays upright at stops.
Inspired by BMW's C1 scooter from 2000
Inspired by BMW's C1 scooter from 2000, the Vision CE brings old-school safety into 2025 with modern style.
It's built for urban commuters who want an electric ride that feels both cool and secure.
No word on price yet.