BMW's Vision CE electric scooter concept ditches helmet for seatbelt

Auto

BMW Motorrad just unveiled its Vision CE electric scooter concept ahead of the Munich Motor Show this week.
Its standout feature? A futuristic roll cage with a seatbelt, backrest, and headrest—so you can skip the helmet and still feel safe and comfy on city rides.

The Vision CE also features a big digital display

The Vision CE packs a slim headlamp, extra lights on the roll cage, a small windshield, and protective metal mesh above the headrest.
There's a big digital display for your ride info, footrests that stand out, a covered charging port, plus a self-balancing system so it stays upright at stops.

Inspired by BMW's C1 scooter from 2000

Inspired by BMW's C1 scooter from 2000, the Vision CE brings old-school safety into 2025 with modern style.
It's built for urban commuters who want an electric ride that feels both cool and secure.
No word on price yet.