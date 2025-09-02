BMW's Vision CE electric scooter concept ditches helmet for seatbelt

The Vision CE packs a slim headlamp, extra lights on the roll cage, a small windshield, and protective metal mesh above the headrest. There's a big digital display for your ride info, footrests that stand out, a covered charging port, plus a self-balancing system so it stays upright at stops.

Inspired by BMW's C1 scooter from 2000, the Vision CE brings old-school safety into 2025 with modern style.

It's built for urban commuters who want an electric ride that feels both cool and secure.

No word on price yet.