Brabus unveils its 1st multihull Ultima 55 with Sunreef Yachts
Auto
Brabus, famous for its high-performance cars, just dropped the Ultima 55, a 55.8-foot luxury catamaran built with Sunreef Yachts.
Designed for long journeys and serious style, it's the brand's first multihull yacht and a big step up from its smaller day boats.
Ultima 55 cruises over 40 knots
The Ultima 55 packs twin six-cylinder engines with a combined 1,450hp, letting it cruise at over 40 knots (about 74km/h).
Hydrofoils help it glide smoothly and stay stable at high speeds.
Inside, you'll find Moonstone leather seats, carbon-fiber accents, a widescreen control display, premium sound system, and room for up to six guests to chill in comfort.