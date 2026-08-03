Brabus unveils its 1st multihull Ultima 55 with Sunreef Yachts

The Ultima 55 packs twin six-cylinder engines with a combined 1,450hp, letting it cruise at over 40 knots (about 74km/h).

Hydrofoils help it glide smoothly and stay stable at high speeds.

Inside, you'll find Moonstone leather seats, carbon-fiber accents, a widescreen control display, premium sound system, and room for up to six guests to chill in comfort.