BYD reclaims global BEV crown with 557,000 Q2 deliveries

BYD expands overseas, Tesla faces delays

BYD isn't just selling more cars. It is growing fast overseas too, with almost half its June sales happening outside China.

It has also rolled out new self-driving technology and ramped up battery production to stay ahead of fierce competition at home.

Meanwhile, Tesla is hiring more driver-assistance staff in China, but has hit some delays with its own technology rollout.

Even with market slowdowns, global EV sales are still hitting record highs this year as the push for greener rides keeps picking up speed.