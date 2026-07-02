BYD reclaims global BEV crown with 557,000 Q2 deliveries
Looks like BYD is about to take back the crown as the world's top seller of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) in Q2 2026.
It delivered more than 557,000 BEVs this quarter, while Tesla's numbers are projected closer to 396,500.
BYD had edged out Tesla in late 2024 and held the lead through 2025, but lost ground earlier in 2026 when demand dropped in China.
BYD expands overseas, Tesla faces delays
BYD isn't just selling more cars. It is growing fast overseas too, with almost half its June sales happening outside China.
It has also rolled out new self-driving technology and ramped up battery production to stay ahead of fierce competition at home.
Meanwhile, Tesla is hiring more driver-assistance staff in China, but has hit some delays with its own technology rollout.
Even with market slowdowns, global EV sales are still hitting record highs this year as the push for greener rides keeps picking up speed.