BYD's Yangwang U9 Xtreme 1st street-legal production-car breaks 500km/h
BYD just made automotive history. Their Yangwang U9 Xtreme became the first street-legal production car to break the 500km/h mark.
German racer Marc Basseng drove it to a record 503km/h on a closed highway in Abu Dhabi, and yes, both FIA and Guinness World Records have confirmed it.
U9 Xtreme packs 2,977-hp electric powertrain
The Yangwang U9 Xtreme packs a wild combined 2,977-hp electric powertrain and an advanced torque vectoring system, all powered by an 80-kWh Blade battery on a production-first 1,200-volt platform.
This isn't just about speed: it's BYD showing they can go toe-to-toe with the world's top hypercar brands and lead in high-performance EV tech.
BYD: 1995 battery maker becomes record-setter
It's wild to think BYD started out making batteries back in 1995.
Now they're setting global speed records with electric cars, proving how far innovation (and some bold moves) can take you.