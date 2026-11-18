California DMV bans Waymo driverless cars from freeways after incidents
California just banned Waymo's driverless cars from using freeways, saying it's about keeping everyone safe.
The DMV stepped in after several incidents where Waymo vehicles drove into active construction zones around the Bay Area.
Earlier warnings didn't fix things, so now there's a freeway-only restriction.
Waymo pauses all freeway operations
Waymo cars recently entered a construction zone on US Route 101 and even tried to pass highway patrol vehicles during a traffic break; thankfully, no one was hurt.
In response, Waymo has paused its freeway operations everywhere to review safety and says it hopes to get back on the road once its systems improve.
For now, their ride-hailing service on regular streets is still running as usual.