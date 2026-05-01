California will let police ticket driverless cars from Waymo, Tesla
Big change coming July 1, 2026: California police can finally ticket driverless cars from companies like Waymo and Tesla.
Until now, robotaxis slipped through a legal loophole since there was no human to pull over.
The new rules also require these companies to respond quickly in emergencies and use geofencing so their cars avoid active emergency zones.
Waymo faces safety pushback in Sacramento
Waymo has a big presence in cities like Los Angeles, but faces resistance in places like Sacramento over safety worries, especially after reports of robotaxis blocking emergency crews or malfunctioning at the worst times.
The California Gig Workers Union has spoken out about these issues too.
Still, Waymo says its cars crash less often than human drivers.
Meanwhile, Tesla has talked about offering its own robotaxi service in California.