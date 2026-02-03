China bans flush door handles on EVs

Flush door handles pose safety risk

This move follows incidents—especially with Xiaomi cars—where power failures were suspected to have prevented doors from opening.

Big names like Tesla, BMW, Nio, and others will have to redesign their models for China, which could get expensive.

Some brands like Geely and BYD are already switching back to exposed handles.

China's also tightening rules around acceleration and driver-assist tech, all in an effort to make EVs safer for everyone.