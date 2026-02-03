China bans flush door handles on EVs
China is saying goodbye to flush door handles on electric cars starting January 2027, after some tragic accidents showed they can be a real safety risk.
From then on, all new EVs will need old-school mechanical door releases that work even if the car loses power, plus easy-to-grab handles and clear emergency exit signs.
Flush door handles pose safety risk
This move follows incidents—especially with Xiaomi cars—where power failures were suspected to have prevented doors from opening.
Big names like Tesla, BMW, Nio, and others will have to redesign their models for China, which could get expensive.
Some brands like Geely and BYD are already switching back to exposed handles.
China's also tightening rules around acceleration and driver-assist tech, all in an effort to make EVs safer for everyone.