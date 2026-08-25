China's draft would hold manufacturers liable for autonomous vehicle violations
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China is moving to make self-driving carmakers more accountable.
New draft rules could soon mean that if a fully autonomous vehicle breaks traffic laws, the manufacturer or importer, not the person inside, will take the blame.
The law also clears up what counts as "autonomous" and "assisted" driving, so everyone knows where responsibility lies.
Tesla Xpeng Xiaomi recall EVs
Meanwhile, Tesla and big Chinese brands like Xpeng and Xiaomi are recalling millions of electric vehicles in China because their emergency door handles are too hard to find in a pinch.
Starting January 1, 2027, all cars there will need mechanical methods for opening doors from both inside and outside; no more confusing flush handles, so getting out in an emergency is safer for everyone.