Chinese carmakers expand overseas production as exports near 10 million
Auto
Chinese carmakers are making big moves worldwide, especially as their home market slows down.
Over the past five years, their exports have jumped seven times and could hit 10 million cars by 2026.
To stay ahead, brands like BYD, Chery, and Geely are using local production, helping them dodge tariffs and get cars to customers faster.
Chinese brands 11% western Europe sales
Europe is a major focus right now. In just the last quarter, Chinese brands took an impressive 11% of western Europe's car sales, beating out Japanese rivals even with EU tariffs imposed in 2024.
BYD is close to opening a plant in Hungary, while Chery and Geely are borrowing part of European plants to speed up production and keep costs competitive.