Citroen launches Basalt X Comfort Edition in India priced ₹8.75L
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Citroen just dropped the Basalt X Comfort Edition in India, priced at ₹8.75 lakh (ex-showroom).
This special version of its coupe-SUV is all about extra comfort and personalization: Think of it as a fresh upgrade for city drives and daily commutes.
Metropolitan Beige seats with optional tech
You get luxe Metropolitan Beige leatherette seats as standard, plus the option to add features like JBL premium audio, a front and cabin dash camera with predictive safety alerts, a reverse parking camera, wireless charging, and a 10-inch Android touchscreen.
Citroen says these upgrades are meant to make your ride safer and more convenient, especially if you're navigating busy city streets every day.