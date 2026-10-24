Citroen plans 2CV EV India production, Europe launch by 2028

Citroen is looking at India as a production base for its upcoming 2CV electric vehicle, which was unveiled at the 2026 Paris Motor Show earlier this month.

The plan is to launch the car in Europe by 2028 with a starting price of around €15,000.

This move fits into Citroen's bigger strategy for India, backed by Stellantis's fresh ₹4,000 crore investment over the next three years, as part of a wider product push through 2030.