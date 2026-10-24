Citroen plans 2CV EV India production, Europe launch by 2028
Citroen is looking at India as a production base for its upcoming 2CV electric vehicle, which was unveiled at the 2026 Paris Motor Show earlier this month.
The plan is to launch the car in Europe by 2028 with a starting price of around €15,000.
This move fits into Citroen's bigger strategy for India, backed by Stellantis's fresh ₹4,000 crore investment over the next three years, as part of a wider product push through 2030.
Citroen plant exports to 8 markets
India stands out for affordable manufacturing, and Citroen's Thiruvallur plant already exports cars to eight markets.
Still, making EV parts locally is tough, and competing with giants like Maruti Suzuki means Citroen will need to keep costs low and adapt the 2CV EV for Indian buyers.
The new model will have a retro vibe inspired by the original 2CV, aiming to attract budget-focused buyers in Europe.