Citroen unveils compact 2CV EV at Paris Motor Show

Citroen just unveiled a fresh take on its classic 2CV at the 2026 Paris Motor Show.

This new version is all-electric, designed for city life, and keeps the vintage charm while being a bit smaller for easier parking and lower battery costs.

It is expected to launch by 2028, at around €15,000 (about $16,000 at current conversion rates), making it one of the more affordable ways to get into an electric car.