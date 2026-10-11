Citroen unveils compact 2CV EV at Paris Motor Show
Citroen just unveiled a fresh take on its classic 2CV at the 2026 Paris Motor Show.
This new version is all-electric, designed for city life, and keeps the vintage charm while being a bit smaller for easier parking and lower battery costs.
It is expected to launch by 2028, at around €15,000 (about $16,000 at current conversion rates), making it one of the more affordable ways to get into an electric car.
Citroen features Michelin digital tire twin
The new 2CV blends those iconic round headlights and simple lines with practical updates: think easy-to-fix panels, comfy seats, smart storage, and a minimalist display for key info.
Citroen also teamed up with Michelin on a universal digital tire twin designed to monitor tire health and continuously adapt the vehicle's behavior based on road and environmental conditions.
All in all, it's a cool mix of nostalgia and smart tech aimed right at urban drivers looking for affordable electric options.