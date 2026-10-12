Dacia unveils Bigster at Paris show, India as Renault 2027
Auto
Dacia just pulled the wraps off its Bigster hybrid SUV at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, and it is heading to India as a Renault by 2027.
With three rows of seats and both turbo-gasoline and strong-hybrid options, the Bigster is built for folks who want more space and strong-hybrid options.
Bigster 1.3L turbo or 1.8L strong-hybrid
Under the hood, you get a choice between a 1.3-liter turbo-gasoline or a 1.8-liter strong-hybrid setup.
Its rugged design packs tough bumpers, LED lights, and seven seats (think roomy road trips).
Once launched, it will go up against SUVs like Hyundai Alcazar and Mahindra XUV 7XO in India's fast-growing market.