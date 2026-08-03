Delhi records 10,719 EVs in July amid EV Policy 2.0
Delhi just hit a 2026 high, registering 10,719 electric vehicles in July 2026.
That's not only a big jump from June's numbers but also a massive 67% boost compared to last year.
The spike was possibly driven by the rollout of "EV Policy 2.0," which is making EVs more appealing with new perks and better infrastructure.
Delhi plans over 30,000 charging points
The policy waives road tax and registration fees for electric cars with an ex-showroom price of ₹30 lakh or less, offers subsidies for e-two-wheelers, and says only electric auto-rickshaws can be registered starting January 2027.
Plus, Delhi plans to set up over 30,000 charging points. Separately, the government will invest around ₹15,000 crore to promote electric mobility.
Delhi Transco Limited named nodal agency
Delhi's long-term plan includes phasing out new petrol and CNG two-wheelers by April 2028.
The policy stays active until March 31, 2030, with Delhi Transco Limited serving as the nodal agency for EV charging infrastructure.