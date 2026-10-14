DeLorean joins 'Airspeeder International Series' as 1st American constructor

For its first season (2026-27), DeLorean will use a standard Airspeeder Mk3C to highlight its brand.

Looking ahead, it plans to build its own race aircraft with students from UC Berkeley and Georgia Tech for the 2027-28 season.

Chief Brand Officer Cameron Wynne says this move is about the "regulatory, safety and compliance frameworks required" for advanced air mobility and helping shape the regulatory, safety and compliance frameworks required for advanced air mobility.

No consumer flying car just yet, but more updates are promised soon.