DeLorean joins 'Airspeeder International Series' as 1st American constructor
DeLorean is officially entering the world of electric flying car racing by joining the Airspeeder International Series, making it the first American constructor in this global competition.
Announced at TechCrunch Disrupt, its debut season kicks off in November 2026, where it will race eVTOLs through virtual gates.
DeLorean Fields Mk3C, plans student-built racer
For its first season (2026-27), DeLorean will use a standard Airspeeder Mk3C to highlight its brand.
Looking ahead, it plans to build its own race aircraft with students from UC Berkeley and Georgia Tech for the 2027-28 season.
Chief Brand Officer Cameron Wynne says this move is about the "regulatory, safety and compliance frameworks required" for advanced air mobility and helping shape the regulatory, safety and compliance frameworks required for advanced air mobility.
No consumer flying car just yet, but more updates are promised soon.