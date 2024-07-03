In brief Simplifying... In brief DJI, known for its drones, has ventured into the e-bike market with its Amflow PL e-bike, showcasing its new Avinox drive system.

The lightweight bike, with a carbon fiber frame and a quiet mid-drive motor, offers a powerful ride with a 1,000W boost and a fast-charging battery.

DJI's expansion also includes intelligent driving solutions for cars and a move into the consumer battery market.

Amflow PL electric mountain bike will be launched later this year

DJI's new ride: Drone-maker enters e-bike market with Amflow brand

By Mudit Dube 01:36 pm Jul 03, 202401:36 pm

What's the story DJI, a leading drone manufacturer, is expanding its portfolio by entering the electric bike market. The company plans to introduce its first e-bike, the carbon fiber Amflow PL electric mountain bike, equipped with a mid-drive Avinox motor and a fast-charging battery by year's end. Christina Zhang, senior director of corporate strategy at DJI, stated that their "expertize in battery and motor technology accumulated in drones and camera stabilization systems have led us to the creation of Avinox."

Product features

Amflow PL e-bike showcases DJI's Avinox drive system

The Amflow PL e-bike is designed to demonstrate DJI's new Avinox drive system. It features a powerful 120Nm of max torque and 1,000W of on-demand boost power, making it capable of tackling steep inclines. The bike's mid-drive motor is rated for 250W of nominal output with an 850W peak and is described as "remarkably quiet." The removable 800Wh battery can fast-charge from zero to 75% in just 1.5 hours using Amflow's GaN charger.

Design details

Lightweight design and advanced features of Amflow PL e-bike

Despite its high-powered features, the Amflow PL e-bike weighs just over 19kg. This lightweight design is achieved partly due to a 2.27kg carbon fiber frame and a 2.52kg Avinox drive system. The bike also includes a two-inch color OLED touchscreen display integrated into the frame and an Avinox app for wireless access to all riding data.

Business expansion

DJI's expansion beyond drones and into automobiles

In addition to e-bikes, DJI has been developing intelligent driving solutions for automobiles in China over the past few years. Some of these solutions are already being used in several car models. The company has also recently entered the large consumer battery market with the launch of its first power stations. Zhang stated that it was a natural move for DJI to expand into this field as they have been mastering technologies essential to an electric bike system.