Ducati launches DesertX V2 in India at ₹19.99L bookings open
Ducati just dropped its new DesertX V2 adventure bike in India, priced at ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Bookings are open now, and if you're quick, deliveries start this December.
The DesertX V2 joins Ducati's V2 lineup alongside the Panigale V2 and Monster V2.
DesertX V2 890cc twin, 110hp
The DesertX V2 packs an 890-cc twin-cylinder engine with 110hp and 92 Nm of torque, plus a variable intake system for smoother power.
Built on an aluminum monocoque frame with long-travel KYB suspension, it's ready for city streets or off-road trails.
You also get six riding modes, cornering ABS, and cool add-ons like an 8-litre auxiliary fuel tank or readiness for Ducati's multimedia system with turn-by-turn navigation, so you can tweak your ride to match your vibe.