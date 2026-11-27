The DesertX V2 packs an 890-cc twin-cylinder engine with 110hp and 92 Nm of torque, plus a variable intake system for smoother power.

Built on an aluminum monocoque frame with long-travel KYB suspension, it's ready for city streets or off-road trails.

You also get six riding modes, cornering ABS, and cool add-ons like an 8-litre auxiliary fuel tank or readiness for Ducati's multimedia system with turn-by-turn navigation, so you can tweak your ride to match your vibe.