E-Sprinto launches G1 electric scooter; starting deliveries Jan 1 2027
Auto
e-SPRINTO just dropped its new G1 electric scooter, aiming to make city rides greener and more affordable.
It comes in three variants, starting at ₹89,999, with deliveries kicking off on January 1, 2027.
The G1 offers different power options (2.0 kW, 2.5 kW, and 3.0 kW motors), giving you a range between 80km and 130km per charge.
G1 features tubeless tires and CBS
The G1 keeps things practical with tubeless tires, a solid 165mm ground clearance, and it can handle up to 150kg, so it's ready for daily life.
You get three riding modes (Eco, City, Sport) with speeds up to 50km/h.
There's also a digital display, Combi Braking System (CBS), an IP67-rated battery for dust and water resistance, plus optional navigation if you want it.