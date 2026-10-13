E-Sprinto launches G1 electric scooter; starting deliveries Jan 1 2027

e-SPRINTO just dropped its new G1 electric scooter, aiming to make city rides greener and more affordable.

It comes in three variants, starting at ₹89,999, with deliveries kicking off on January 1, 2027.

The G1 offers different power options (2.0 kW, 2.5 kW, and 3.0 kW motors), giving you a range between 80km and 130km per charge.