Ferrari debuts 296 Challenge Stradale: 670hp twin-turbo V6 road-legal
Ferrari just dropped the 296 Challenge Stradale, a race-ready car you can actually drive on the road.
With a price tag starting at approximately $307,000, it delivers a wild 670hp from its twin-turbo V6 and generates serious downforce for top-tier grip.
It rockets from 0 to 97km/h in just 2.8 seconds and tops out beyond 299km/h, all without any hybrid tech, so you get pure, unfiltered driving.
Stradale developed alongside 296 Challenge Evo
Weighing in at 1330kg with optional equipment, the Stradale is super agile and comes with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission that adapts to both track days and city drives.
Developed alongside Ferrari's 296 Challenge Evo, this car is all about bringing racing excitement to everyday roads, showing off Ferrari's knack for blending competition-level performance with real-world usability.