Ferrari just dropped the 296 Challenge Stradale, a race-ready car you can actually drive on the road.

With a price tag starting at approximately $307,000, it delivers a wild 670hp from its twin-turbo V6 and generates serious downforce for top-tier grip.

It rockets from 0 to 97km/h in just 2.8 seconds and tops out beyond 299km/h, all without any hybrid tech, so you get pure, unfiltered driving.