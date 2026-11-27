Ferrari unveils handling-focused 296 Challenge Stradale at Barcelona Finali Mondiali
Ferrari just dropped the 296 Challenge Stradale at the Finali Mondiali in Barcelona, and it's all about sharp handling and a fun drive, not just big horsepower.
With a fixed rear wing, prominent splitter, and front fins, this car sticks to the road with 617kg of downforce at 250km/h.
It's designed to feel agile and stable when you're cornering hard or flying down a straight.
Ferrari's twin-turbo 3.0L V6 661hp
Under the hood is a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 pushing out 661hp, enough for a blistering 0-100km/h in just 2.8 seconds.
Ditching the hybrid setup shaved off 140kg, so it weighs only Ferrari's quoted dry weight of 1,330kg with optional lightweight equipment and laps Ferrari's Fiorano track faster than even some higher-powered models.
Inside, there are carbon-fiber door panels and stripped-back options to keep things light (but you still get air conditioning and wireless charging).
Plus, upgraded suspension and custom Pirelli tires mean it's better suited to the racetrack than regular roads.