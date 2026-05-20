Ford considers returning Fiesta hatchback to Europe, Jim Baumbick says Auto May 20, 2026

Ford is thinking about bringing the beloved Fiesta hatchback back to Europe.

Jim Baumbick, Ford Europe's president, recently said there's "so much love for the Fiesta and the Fiesta name," hinting at its possible return.

The Fiesta first launched in 1976 and sold over 22 million units before it was discontinued a few years ago.