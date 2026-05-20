Ford considers returning Fiesta hatchback to Europe, Jim Baumbick says
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Ford is thinking about bringing the beloved Fiesta hatchback back to Europe.
Jim Baumbick, Ford Europe's president, recently said there's "so much love for the Fiesta and the Fiesta name," hinting at its possible return.
The Fiesta first launched in 1976 and sold over 22 million units before it was discontinued a few years ago.
Fiesta could be EV or hybrid
Reviving the Fiesta lines up with Ford's push to refresh its car lineup in Europe: CEO Jim Farley has even teased "exciting plans" for the region.
With Ford investing heavily in electric vehicles, any new Fiesta could arrive as an electric or hybrid model.