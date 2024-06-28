Genesis unveils 2026 Electrified G80 with extended range, more luxury
Luxury car manufacturer Genesis has showcased the updated Electrified G80 at the Busan International Mobility Show (BIMOS). The revamped electric vehicle (EV) now boasts a larger battery for extended range and a more sophisticated design. This reveal comes three years after the model's global debut, marking Genesis's first foray into the EV market to compete with luxury rivals like Tesla Model S.
Updated Electrified G80 boasts enhanced design and technology
The new Genesis Electrified G80 model features several interior and exterior enhancements. The front of the car now sports a three-dimensional crest grille, while Multi-Layer Array (MLA) technology has been added to its signature two-line headlamps. The bumper has been slightly redesigned, and new 19-inch wheels have been incorporated to complement Genesis's iconic parabolic lines.
Enhanced comfort and convenience in new Electrified G80
The updated Electrified G80 sedan offers more space with a longer wheelbase, ensuring a roomier second row. The car's interior includes a 27-inch display that combines the cluster and infotainment into one unit. Additional features include mood lamps with improved brightness, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, and an 'EasyClose' system that closes the door at the push of a button. Luxury is further emphasized with reclining VIP seats equipped with leg rests and a rear window curtain for privacy.
Larger battery boosts range of updated Electrified G80
The updated Genesis Electrified G80 is powered by a larger battery pack, increasing from 87.2kWh to 95.4kWh. This enhancement allows the electric sedan to travel up to 475km by Korean standards. In the US, this upgrade is expected to add a few miles to its current EPA-estimated range of 454km. Genesis plans to launch the new model in Korea in August, with subsequent launches across Europe and North America soon after.