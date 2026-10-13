GM Defense unveils self-driving Chevy Silverado 3500HD for military logistics
GM Defense just rolled out a self-driving Chevy Silverado 3500HD pickup, designed to help the military move supplies quietly and even handle casualty evacuations.
Unveiled at the AUSA Annual Meeting on October 12, this truck uses drive-by-wire controls, can haul up to 3629kg, and runs on a hefty 100-kWh rechargeable energy-storage system.
Scout AI powers GM defense autonomy
The brains behind the autonomy are Scout AI's Gx Ground Agent system.
This launch is part of GM Defense's bigger push to modernize military vehicles, especially as the US Army ramps up its order for Infantry Squad Vehicles from an initial 649 units to nearly 12,000.
GM Defense is also self-funding development of an ISV-Utility variant, while the Army has awarded ISV-Heavy prototype agreements to GM Defense, Ford, and BC Customs, aiming for even more innovation in military transport by next year.