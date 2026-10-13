GM plans 'eyes-off, hands-off' driving by 2028 Barra confirms
GM is gearing up to launch its "eyes-off, hands-off" driving feature by 2028, starting with the electric Cadillac Escalade IQ.
This means drivers will be able to let the car handle both steering and watching the road, at least in certain situations.
CEO Mary Barra says she is happy with how things are moving forward and confirms GM is sticking to its ambitious timeline.
GM refocuses on self-driving personal cars
After stepping away from the robotaxi business in late 2024 (where they had poured more than $10 billion), GM is now all in on making self-driving features for personal cars.
The Cruise team that stayed on after the robotaxi exit is working on this charge, aiming to give regular drivers more freedom, whether you want to drive yourself or let your car take over.
This shift matches what Barra said people still value: having a car in their driveway and the freedom to go wherever they want, whenever they want.