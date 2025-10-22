GM's new computing system will supercharge your next car

System can run features like hands-free highway driving

This platform is seriously powerful—think 35x more AI muscle and 10x faster software updates compared to older GM systems.

Sterling Anderson, GM's Chief Product Officer, said, "Today, it's on the order of four to five years. I'd like to get it closer to two," meaning we'll see fresh tech hit cars much faster.