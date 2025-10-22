GM's new computing system will supercharge your next car
GM is rolling out a major tech upgrade: its new vehicle computing system will debut in the 2027 Cadillac Escalade IQ.
Powered by NVIDIA's Drive AGX Thor, this single supercomputer replaces dozens of separate control units, handling everything from driving and safety to infotainment—all at lightning speed.
Starting in 2028, every new GM gas-powered and electric car will get this brainy boost.
This platform is seriously powerful—think 35x more AI muscle and 10x faster software updates compared to older GM systems.
It can run features like hands-free highway driving and smart voice assistants.
Sterling Anderson, GM's Chief Product Officer, said, "Today, it's on the order of four to five years. I'd like to get it closer to two," meaning we'll see fresh tech hit cars much faster.
Tesla has a similar zonal approach
Unlike older setups with lots of scattered control boxes, this system links one main computer with three hubs that manage signals from hundreds of sensors across the car.
While Tesla has a similar zonal approach, GM built theirs off its own recent platforms for even smoother performance and future upgrades.