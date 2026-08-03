Government proposes rules to regulate 2-wheeled ambulances for hard-to-reach emergencies
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The government wants to make two-wheeled ambulances safer and more reliable, especially for emergencies in places regular ambulances can't reach, like rural or hilly areas.
It's proposing new rules to officially regulate these vehicles, making sure they're up to the task when it matters most.
Two-wheeled ambulance standards Oct 1, 2027
Starting October 1, 2027, all new two-wheeled ambulances will need to meet national safety standards covering stability, brakes, stretcher locks, and protection from the elements.
States will decide where these bikes can operate, mainly in spots where bigger ambulances struggle.
Plus, they'll have to pass fitness checks every two years to stay on the road.