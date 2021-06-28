Gravton Quanta, with over 100km range, launched at Rs. 99,000

Gravton Motors launches its Quanta EV in India

Hyderabad-based start-up Gravton Motors has launched its first electric vehicle in India, called the Quanta. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty look and comes with an all-LED lighting setup as well as a digital instrument console. It draws power from a 3kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and promises a range of over 100km per charge. Here are more details.

Design

The EV has a round headlight and 17-inch wheels

Gravton Quanta sits on a 'rib cage' frame and has split-style seats with a pillion grab rail, a rounded headlight flanked by DRLs, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, and some body graphics. The vehicle packs a digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 17-inch wheels. It can carry a maximum load of 300kg.

Information

It has a top-speed of 70km/h

Gravton Quanta is powered by a 4.8hp, hub-driven BLDC motor linked to a removable 3kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The vehicle has a claimed top-speed of 70km/h and a range of over 100km per charge.

Safety

It is equipped with twin rear shock absorbers

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Gravton Quanta is equipped with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels. It also offers three riding modes: Eco, City, and Sport. Suspension duties on the electric two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Gravton Quanta: Pricing and availability

The Gravton Quanta carries an introductory price-tag of Rs. 99,000 (ex-showroom) and is currently sold only in Hyderabad. The company aims to sell 5,000 units of the vehicle this year and 18,000 in 2022.