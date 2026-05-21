H. D. Kumaraswamy led India meeting on e-buses and e-trucks
H. D. Kumaraswamy just led a big discussion on how to get more electric busses (e-busses) and trucks (e-trucks) on Indian roads.
Organized by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, the meeting brought together fleet operators, aggregators, transport leaders, financial institutions, leasing companies, and industry representatives.
Kumaraswamy pointed out that e-busses could totally change how people travel, while e-trucks are key for greener logistics.
PM-eDrive ₹4,800 cr, stakeholders flag hurdles
Stakeholders talked openly about hurdles like getting enough charging stations, financing new vehicles, and making sure fleets actually work day-to-day.
The government's PM E-DRIVE scheme came up too: it's setting aside over ₹4,800 crore to help roll out thousands of new e-buses and e-trucks.
Officials called this a significant step toward sustainable heavy mobility.