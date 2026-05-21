H. D. Kumaraswamy led India meeting on e-buses and e-trucks

PM-eDrive ₹4,800 cr, stakeholders flag hurdles

Stakeholders talked openly about hurdles like getting enough charging stations, financing new vehicles, and making sure fleets actually work day-to-day.

The government's PM E-DRIVE scheme came up too: it's setting aside over ₹4,800 crore to help roll out thousands of new e-buses and e-trucks.

Officials called this a significant step toward sustainable heavy mobility.