Harley-Davidson expands India presence with new dealerships in Kochi, Bengaluru Auto Mar 06, 2026

Harley-Davidson just added two more dealerships in Kochi and Bengaluru, bringing its India network to 22 outlets.

These spots aren't just for buying bikes: they offer service, spares, official merch, accessories, and even run local Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) chapters.

With this move, there are now 33 H.O.G. chapters across the country.