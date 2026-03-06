Harley-Davidson expands India presence with new dealerships in Kochi, Bengaluru
Harley-Davidson just added two more dealerships in Kochi and Bengaluru, bringing its India network to 22 outlets.
These spots aren't just for buying bikes: they offer service, spares, official merch, accessories, and even run local Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) chapters.
With this move, there are now 33 H.O.G. chapters across the country.
Special inaugural rides for both locations
To kick things off, Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp organized special Inaugural Rides: Bengaluru's happened on March 1, while Kochi's is set for March 31.
If you're into the Hero-made X440, you'll find it at these new dealerships as well as at over 100 Hero Premia outlets.
Harley and Hero are developing new X440 variants
Since teaming up, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson have big plans: they're working on a brand-new motorcycle for India and beyond, plus more X440 variants.
Keep an eye out: a fresh bike based on the same platform is planned, with timing to be confirmed.